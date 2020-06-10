Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for June

✖

Like clockwork, Xbox has revealed a bunch of new video games that are coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in the near future for both PC and console. Even better? A good chunk of these, including Battletech and No Man's Sky, is set to join the service, not just this week, but tomorrow, June 11th. While some of these were known to be coming to Xbox Game Pass, like No Man's Sky, the exact date that it is joining the service is totally new.

Here is the full upcoming lineup for Xbox Game Pass that was revealed alongside their available dates in handy list format:

6/11 (PC): Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2, Battletech, Dungeon of the Endless, and No Man’s Sky

6/11 (Console): Dungeon of the Endless, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and No Man’s Sky

6/18 (PC): Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled,

6/18 (Console): Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled and Thronebreaker

As is typical, these additions are largely confined to the first portion of the month, so expect to hear from Xbox about further new games joining the service later this month... well, later this month.

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month. Several titles, including a bunch of Kingdom Hearts and No Man's Sky, are set to join the service tomorrow, June 11th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

