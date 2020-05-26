No Man's Sky Is Coming to Xbox Game Pass

✖

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is getting another big game next month when No Man’s Sky joins the growing catalog of games. Sean Murray, one of the founders of No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games and the creator of the game, shared the news about the Xbox Game Pass addition in a post over on the Xbox Wire. Murray looked back on how the game’s long-awaited Next update that added multiplayer features coincided with the release on the Xbox One since the game came to other platforms first before recounting other updates that have built up to the game’s arrival on Xbox Game Pass next month.

An exact release date for when No Man’s Sky will be available via Xbox Game Pass was not shared in the announcement, but expect it to be included some time in June either by itself or along with other games newly added to the subscription service. It’ll bring with it all the updates the game’s been getting since it released on the Xbox One including mechs and much more that has been added over time.

“It seems like a natural and timely step to announce today that next month, No Man’s Sky will come to Xbox Game Pass, opening up our universe of possibilities to over 10 million Xbox Game Pass members who are just about to start their journey with us,” Murray said.

No Man’s Sky will come to @XboxGamePass next month, opening a universe of possibilities, exploration, and adventure to over 10 million members. https://t.co/thbADXlmw9 — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 26, 2020

There’s also a new version of No Man’s Sky that’s being released next month when the game comes to the Microsoft Store. It’ll be the same version that others players have access to, but it’ll give people yet another way to play.

As for the future of No Man’s Sky, Murray said there’s more to come in the future.

“For those who have already jumped into No Man’s Sky on Xbox One, I want to say thank you for being on this journey with us these past few years,” Murray said. “Our small team have many more exciting things to come and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.”

Expect an announcement to come in June to reveal exactly when No Man’s Sky will be added to Xbox Game Pass, and look for more updates from Murray and the rest of the No Man’s Sky team in the future to see what’s planned.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.