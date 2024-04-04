New Xbox Game Pass Game Has Nearly Perfect User Reviews

As of today, April 4, Xbox Game Pass has two new games, one of which has nearly perfect user reviews. How long either game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. That said, now that each game is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can purchase each game, plus any DLC for each game, with a special 20 percent discount.

Interestingly, the bigger of the two games is not the one with nearly perfect reviews. As of today, EA Sports PGA Tour is available via the subscription service. That said, this game is limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it is an EA Play addition. For those unfamiliar with it, it debuted back on April 7, 2023 via developer EA Tiburon. Upon release, it garnered Metacritic that range from 72 to 76, depending on the platform.

The other new game, Lil Gator, debuted a year earlier, in 2022, via Mega Wobble and Playtonic. On Metacritic, it has scores that range from 80 to 84, which is very solid, but perhaps selling the game short because the Steam user reviews are even better. On Steam, 99 percent of 3,135 user reviews rate the game positively. This is obviously very close to a perfect score, which is very, very rare on Steam.

Lil Gator Game

About: "There's a buddy atop every hill in this open-world, movement-focused adventure and they all seem to need help! Bop cardboard baddies, brave serene hills and forests, and scale sheer rocks that only a kid would dare! Explore a lovingly crafted island full to the brim with areas to discover, friends to make and joy to be had. Each area of the island brings unique quests and characters to meet. Glide through the mountain tops and drop in on the Theatre Troupe kids, swing your stick sword through the forest with the Prep schoolers or find the 'Cool Kids' down in the Creaklands. With plenty more areas to discover, there's no knowing who you might run into!"

EA Sports PGA Tour

About: "Tee off at Augusta National where you can compete for a Green Jacket. Play unique challenges and complete quests inspired by the Masters. Access exciting new content, golf gear drops to customize your golfer, and online tournaments to test your skills on the course. The exclusive home of the Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay, powered by ShotLink, and unrivaled access to the world's most exclusive golf courses."

