Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Free Xbox 360 Download

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have a special, new free Xbox 360 download available as of today, March 29. There is no denying that over the course of four console generations, the Xbox 360 was peak Xbox. Not only is the Xbox 360 the best-selling Xbox console to date, by some margin, but it, alongside Xbox Live, revolutionized gaming. Suffice to say, many Xbox fans have lots of nostalgia for the Xbox 360 and will enjoy this new nostalgia-filled freebie. More than this, the freebie celebrates the late Akira Toriyama -- best known as the creator of Dragon Ball -- who past away earlier this month.

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, the official Xbox account relays word that in honor of the legendary Toriyama Xbox has released a new dynamic background Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can download for free featuring the Xbox 360 classic Blue Dragon.

Released in 2006 in Japan, and in 2007 in North America, Blue Dragon is notably an Xbox 360 exclusive from Mistwalker, a developer that makes mobile games in the present, and Artoon, which no longer exist after being absorbed into AQ Interactive. And as you may know, the game features art from Akira Toriyama.

Despite being born from the mind of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and having Toriyama lend his expertise on various designs, the game did not perform overly well when it was released. At the time, it earned a 79 on Metacritic and seemingly sold soft considering the context surrounding it. That said, it is very much a cult classic and a game many will be excited to be reminded of every time they boot up their Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X.

We’ve added a new dynamic dashboard background featuring Xbox 360's Blue Dragon, with art and character designs by Akira Toriyama. pic.twitter.com/ZFj20fX2ed — Xbox (@Xbox) March 29, 2024

How long this freebie will be available, we don't know. The information above is the extent of information provided by Xbox. Presumably, given the nature of the giveaway, it is a permanent offer rather than a limited time offer. Further, bolstering this belief is the fact that every background that has been released for the Xbox Series X|S so far has not only been free, but remained available in perpetuity, at least so far.

