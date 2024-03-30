PS5 Fans Finally Admit Xbox Series Is a "Masterpiece"

Some PS5 fans have finally admitted, over on the Xbox Series X Reddit page, that one Xbox series in particular is a "masterpiece." While PlayStation and Nintendo are synonymous with high-quality exclusive games, Xbox Game Studios hasn't quite found its consistency yet. This doesn't mean it hasn't produced quality over the years that rival its competition though. While it is not quite as relevant or popular or even as high quality as it used to be, there is no denying the prestige of the Gears of War series, as some PlayStation fans recently learned.

Taking to the Xbox Series X Reddit page, one PlayStation fan revealed they recently picked up an Xbox Series X and finally got around to checking out Gears of War, a three generation series that got its start on Xbox 360. And according to the PlayStation fans, and others in the comment section, it is a "masterpiece."

"Gears... man, what a masterpiece," reads the title of the post. "I've always been mainly a PlayStation guy (but I owned both consoles, just never played on any of the Xboxes that much – what's more baffling, I also never played the main exclusives like Gears or Halo, crazy, I know). After buying a PS5 on launch day,I bought myself a Series X last week to finally get into these fantastic franchises. Just finished the Gears of War franchise and I just wanted to make this post to show my appreciation for this masterpiece. Loved every single entry. What a story, what an emotional rollecoaster."

"I bought a PS5 to do the same thing. I missed almost everything since PS3. Gears 1-3 is incredible," reads one comment from another PlayStation fan. "Absolutely agree. I've always been on PlayStation too. Series X is my first Xbox and Gears quickly became my favorite on the console, and honestly one of my all time favorites."

While everyone -- including PlayStation fans -- agree the first three Gears of War games are of the highest quality, there is some debate on Gears of War 4 and Gears 5. And to be fair, the Metacritic data and the dip in popularity suggests there is something to this. As you may know, these two were also made by The Coalition rather than Epic Games, who created the series and shipped the original trilogy. That said, while there is an undeniable dip in quality, they are still solid enough entries to preserve the legacy of Gears of War, which as one of the best shooter series of all time.