Xbox Game Pass Already Has 40 Days One Games in 2024, Here's All of Them

Xbox Game Pass has already added 42 games so far this year. Meanwhile, 40 different day one games have also already been announced for 2024. In this instance, day one refers to a game being available via the subscription service the moment it releases. This happens with every game from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, and soon most likely Activision games as well. Meanwhile, Xbox also secures various deals with various partners to include even more day one games, which is how the figure has already climbed to 40 announced. Over time, this number will grow, but even right now it is an impressive size.

Some of the highlights of these games include Hellblade 2, Stalker 2, Frostpunk 2, Manor Lord, Cities Skylines 2 (console release), Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Citizen Sleeper 2, Replaced, Towerborne, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Ark 2.

Of course, each of these games, and every other game pictured below, is pending any potential delay. In fact, almost certainly at least one of these games will be delayed out of 2024, but right now each is currently locked for release this year. What you will notice missing from the infographic below is Holllow Knight: Silksong, which is a day one Xbox Game Pass, but as Baiisun, the X user who put together the inforgraphic, notes, this long-awaited game has not been confirmed for 2024.

(Photo: Baiisun via X)

Of the games above, the ones released by Xbox, Bethesda, or Activision-Blizzard will be permanent additions that will only be removed if there are issues of expiring licenses down the road that force any given game from being listed on the Xbox Store. How long any of the other games will be available once they added, we don't know. Typically, games hang around for at least several months, if not much, much longer.

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What Xbox Game Pass day one game above are you most looking forward to?

