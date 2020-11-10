Xbox Game Pass Just Added Nearly 100 Games

By Tyler Fischer

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android just added nearly 100 games, thanks to EA Play, which is now available for free for all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This means games like FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and other massive EA titles are now available for premium subscribers, but unfortunately, not for standard subscribers. That said, plain ol' Xbox Game Pass subscribers do have some new games to enjoy, including some pretty notable ones and titles that just released today.

In addition to the EA Play library, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy some brand new games, or at least some new games finally coming to Xbox platforms, such as Planet Coaster and Tetris Effect. Meanwhile, one of the Xbox One and PC's biggest games is also now available for subscribers.

Below, you can check out every new game added to both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For some games, this includes information about the game, a trailer, and information about platforms. That said, Microsoft does not disclose information about how long any given game will be available in each respective library. However, any game that's published by Microsoft -- such as the newly added Gears Tactics -- should be a permanent addition.

EA Play Games Only Available for Ultimate Subscribers

  1. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  2. Mirror's Edge Catalyst
  3. Mirror's Edge
  4. Unravel Two
  5. Unravel
  6. The Sims 4
  7. Titanfall 2
  8. Titanfall
  9. Need for Speed: Heat
  10. Need for Speed: Payback
  11. Need for Speed
  12. Need for Speed: Rivals
  13. Star Wars Battlefront II
  14. Rocket Arena
  15. Star Wars Battlefront
  16. Anthem
  17. Sea of Solitude 
  18. A Way Out
  19. Burnout: Paradise Remastered
  20. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  21. Mass Effect 2
  22. Mass Effect 3
  23. Dragon Age: Inquisition
  24. Dragon Age
  25. Dragon Age 2
  26. Fe
  27. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
  28. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  29. Plants vs. Zombies
  30. Battlefield 1
  31. Battlefield V
  32. Battlefield Hardline
  33. Battlefield Bad Company 2
  34. Battlefield Bad Company
  35. Battlefield 1943
  36. Battlefield 3
  37. Battlefield 4
  38. Black
  39. Skate 3
  40. Madden NFL 20
  41. Madden NFL 19
  42. Madden NFL 15
  43. Madden NFL 25
  44. Madden NFL 18
  45. Madden NFL 17
  46. Madden NFL 16
  47. FIFA 18
  48. FIFA 19
  49. FIFA 17
  50. FIFA 16
  51. fifa 15
  52. FIFA 20
  53. NBA Live 19
  54. NBA Live 18
  55. EA Sports UFC 3
  56. EA Sports UFC 2
  57. EA Sports UFC
  58. NHL 18
  59. NHL 19
  60. NHL 20
  61. Alice: Madness Returns
  62. Dead Space
  63. Dead Space Ignition
  64. Dead Space 2
  65. Dead Space 3
  66. Five Night Champion
  67. Peggle 2
  68. Peggle
  69. Bejewled 2
  70. Bejweled 3
  71. SSX
  72. Crysis 
  73. Crysis 2
  74. Cyrsis 3
  75. Army of Two
  76. Feeding Frenzy
  77. Feeding Frenzy 2
  78. EA Sports Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour
  79. Medal of Honor: Airborne
  80. Shadows of the Damned
  81. Dante's Inferno
  82. Heavy Weapon
  83. Zuma
  84. Zuma's Revenge
Gears Tactics

About: "Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters."

Platforms: Console and PC

Planet Coaster

About: "Welcome to a new era in coaster park simulation! Bring your ideas to life with easy-to-use tools, manage all aspects of your expanding empire, and harness the world’s best creations from an endlessly creative community in the Frontier Workshop."

Platforms: Console

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

About: "A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself."

Platforms: Console and PC

Tetris Effect

About: "Tetris Effect: Connected is the original Tetris Effect with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes. This is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time."

Platforms: Console and PC

