Xbox Game Pass Just Added Nearly 100 Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android just added nearly 100 games, thanks to EA Play, which is now available for free for all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This means games like FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and other massive EA titles are now available for premium subscribers, but unfortunately, not for standard subscribers. That said, plain ol' Xbox Game Pass subscribers do have some new games to enjoy, including some pretty notable ones and titles that just released today.
In addition to the EA Play library, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy some brand new games, or at least some new games finally coming to Xbox platforms, such as Planet Coaster and Tetris Effect. Meanwhile, one of the Xbox One and PC's biggest games is also now available for subscribers.
Below, you can check out every new game added to both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For some games, this includes information about the game, a trailer, and information about platforms. That said, Microsoft does not disclose information about how long any given game will be available in each respective library. However, any game that's published by Microsoft -- such as the newly added Gears Tactics -- should be a permanent addition.
EA Play Games Only Available for Ultimate Subscribers
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst
- Mirror's Edge
- Unravel Two
- Unravel
- The Sims 4
- Titanfall 2
- Titanfall
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed: Rivals
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Rocket Arena
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Anthem
- Sea of Solitude
- A Way Out
- Burnout: Paradise Remastered
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age
- Dragon Age 2
- Fe
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield V
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Bad Company
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Black
- Skate 3
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 19
- Madden NFL 15
- Madden NFL 25
- Madden NFL 18
- Madden NFL 17
- Madden NFL 16
- FIFA 18
- FIFA 19
- FIFA 17
- FIFA 16
- fifa 15
- FIFA 20
- NBA Live 19
- NBA Live 18
- EA Sports UFC 3
- EA Sports UFC 2
- EA Sports UFC
- NHL 18
- NHL 19
- NHL 20
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Dead Space
- Dead Space Ignition
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Five Night Champion
- Peggle 2
- Peggle
- Bejewled 2
- Bejweled 3
- SSX
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Cyrsis 3
- Army of Two
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- EA Sports Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Shadows of the Damned
- Dante's Inferno
- Heavy Weapon
- Zuma
- Zuma's Revenge
Gears Tactics
About: "Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters."
Platforms: Console and PC
Planet Coaster
About: "Welcome to a new era in coaster park simulation! Bring your ideas to life with easy-to-use tools, manage all aspects of your expanding empire, and harness the world’s best creations from an endlessly creative community in the Frontier Workshop."
Platforms: Console
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
About: "A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa's frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself."
Platforms: Console and PC
Tetris Effect
About: "Tetris Effect: Connected is the original Tetris Effect with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes. This is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time."
Platforms: Console and PC