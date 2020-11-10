Xbox Game Pass Just Added Nearly 100 Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android just added nearly 100 games, thanks to EA Play, which is now available for free for all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This means games like FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and other massive EA titles are now available for premium subscribers, but unfortunately, not for standard subscribers. That said, plain ol' Xbox Game Pass subscribers do have some new games to enjoy, including some pretty notable ones and titles that just released today.

In addition to the EA Play library, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy some brand new games, or at least some new games finally coming to Xbox platforms, such as Planet Coaster and Tetris Effect. Meanwhile, one of the Xbox One and PC's biggest games is also now available for subscribers.

Below, you can check out every new game added to both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For some games, this includes information about the game, a trailer, and information about platforms. That said, Microsoft does not disclose information about how long any given game will be available in each respective library. However, any game that's published by Microsoft -- such as the newly added Gears Tactics -- should be a permanent addition.