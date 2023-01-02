Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals First Games Leaving in 2023

Microsoft has accidentally leaked the first five games leaving the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries in 2023. The official announcement should arrive sometime this week, but ahead of this, the list of departures for January 15 has leaked courtesy of the Xbox app, which is hard to shrug off as inaccurate. Thankfully, for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the five departures are nothing super notable, however, there are a few games some subscribers may end up missing.

Before January 15, all five games below are available to purchase outright to Xbox Game Pass subscribers with a 20 percent discount in case you want to continue to play any of them after they depart the subscription service or if you want to support the developers behind the games.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game as well:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition: "Hope's Peak Academy is home to Japan's best and brightest high school students-the beacons of hope for the future. But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned in the school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange, murderous little bear named Monokuma. He pits the students against each other, promising freedom to anyone who can murder a fellow classmate and get away with it. It's up to you to find out who Monokuma really is, and why you've been taken from the world you once knew. But be careful what you wish for-sometimes there's nothing more deadly than the truth..."

Nobody Saves the World: "When the ancient Calamity re-awakens, who can save the world? Nobody! (That's you, you're Nobody.) Master the art of transformation to become a Slug, Ghost, Dragon, and more in this new take on Action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Complete quests to discover and swap between 15+ varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests. Explore a vast overworld – on your own or with a friend online – while clearing shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world!"

Windjammers 2: "25 years later, throwing flying discs at your opponents is still as cool as back in the days. Sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect mix between what you loved about the classic title and brand-new mechanics. Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but hard to master: Windjammers 2 follows the steps of the first episode and brings back what makes the Windjammers series an amazing fun and competitive game!"

Pupperazi: "Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines."

The Anacrusis: "The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!"