New Xbox Game Pass Game Is One of Its Most Popular So Far This Year

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate libraries across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC have been bolstsered with three games over the past two days. One of these games is Homestead Arcana and another is Coffee Talk Episode 2, two brand releases that just came out today and yesterday, respectively. These are pretty notable additions considering they are new releases, but yet they aren't the most notable additions. The third game is. And that third game is Medieval Dynasty, a sleeper hit in 2021.

On console, Medieval Dynasty doesn't have much clout, but it was quielty one of the biggest games on Steam in 2021. To date, it boasts nearly 25,000 user reviews, 90 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam user review rating. The game hasn't performed as well with critics, but this has not stopped it from being one of the larger surprise hits of the last few years.

For those that don't know, the game is an open-world survival game with RPG and simulation elements. It was developed by Render Cube and published by Toplitz Productions. And as the name suggests, it takes place in the Middle Ages, and is easily one of the most realistic games set in this period, with no fantasy elements.

"In Medieval Dynasty, you take on the role of a young man who has fled from war and wants to take his fate into his own hands," reads an official blurb about the game. "From being alone, inexperienced and poor you will develop into a master of many skills, a leader of your community and the founder of a prosperous dynasty which is meant to last and prosper for generations to come. Defending against wild animals while hunting for food, gathering resources and crafting equipment, building a house and erecting a whole bustling village while founding a family all contribute to a unique gameplay experience across many genres. Tough winters and unexpected events challenge your skills and dexterity as you strive to build your own legacy."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X at price points of $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the Xbox and PC subscription service, and for more coverage on the former in general, click here.