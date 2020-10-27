Xbox Game Pass Adds Brand New Game That Released Today

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox One and PC have a brand new game today. Unfortunately, the game -- Carto -- will not be available via the Android version of the subscription service, but it's now playable on both PC and console. Normally, the addition of one game wouldn't be worth highlighting unless it was of extreme consequence, however, while Carto may be a smaller title flying under the radar of many, its addition is notable because it just released today. While this isn't the first time Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate have added a brand new release, it's not very common, making it notable when it does happen.

Carto is pitched as a puzzle-adventure game with RPG touches from developer Sunhead Games and publisher Humble Games. While it's free for Game Pass subscribers, its asking price is $20.

"Carto is a charming adventure game wrapped around a unique, world-altering puzzle mechanic," reads an official pitch of the game. "Use this power to explore mysterious lands, help a quirky cast of characters, and guide Carto on her journey back to her family. Separated from her Granny during a storm, young Carto must use her innate cartography powers to map and manipulate the world around her on her quest to be reunited. As she discovers new 'pieces' of the game map, players can rearrange them to shape the levels themselves - unlocking new paths, puzzles, and story moments. Carto will traverse strange new lands, learn their cultures, and enlist the help of new friends along the way in this hand-crafted adventure."

Sunhead Games is a Taiwan-based developer that has yet to make a name for itself in the industry but looks poised to change this with Carto, which could be one of October's surprise hits.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Carto is being added to each aforementioned library, but it's presumably going to be around for at least a few months.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, PC, and Android, and soon they will be available via the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well.