Highly Anticipated Xbox Game Pass Game Now Playable Early

A highly anticipated, day-one Xbox Game Pass game is now playable early. The upcoming game is multi-platform, but the Xbox and PC versions may be the most compelling due to the fact that the game will be available via Xbox Game Pass from the moment it releases. The game in question is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja, most famously known for Ninja Gaiden, but more recently Nioh. On March 3, the highly anticipated action RPG will release via PC and both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Ahead of this, a free demo is available. And according to early impressions based on this demo, the game is quite good, which will come as no surprise to those who played Nioh and its sequel.

It's unclear if the demo is set to be available in perpetuity, offering all interested in the game a free glimpse at it, even when it's already out, or if it will be ended when the game releases. Whatever the case, it's available right now, and if you're interested in checking out the demo then you can read more about the game and check out its new launch trailer,

"From the depths of darkness, a dragon soars. A new dark fantasy Three Kingdoms action RPG from Team NINJA, the developers of Nioh," reads an official pitch of the game. "184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a 'nobody'."

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Launch Trailer!

Watch the dark Three Kingdoms infested with demons, but from the depths of darkness, a dragon soars.



Game Available 3.3.23!

Pre-order available now!

Demo Available now!



Info – https://t.co/nMPLdHmOFn#WoLongFallenDynasty#TeamNINJAStudio pic.twitter.com/SO5UgwRbhX — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) February 24, 2023

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15 a month, respectively. For more coverage on the subscription service and for more coverage on all things Xbox in general, click here.