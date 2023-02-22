Xbox Reveals First Game Pass Additions for March 2023

Xbox has revealed the first handful of titles that will be landing on Xbox Game Pass to close out February and kick off March 2023. This week has already been quite a strong one for Game Pass subscribers as the service has added the new shooter Atomic Heart within the past day. And while this is likely the biggest new get for Game Pass in February, March is now slated to get off to a hot start as well.

In total, Xbox Game Pass will be getting four more additions over the course of the next two weeks. To wrap up February, Game Pass will be folding in both Merge & Blade and Soul Hackers 2 for PC, console, and cloud users on February 28th. The following week on March 2nd, F1 22 will then land on Game Pass, but will only be available through EA Play which is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Finally, on March 3rd, the new action game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will then be coming to Game Pass as well.

Based on what we currently know, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is definitely shaping up to be the strongest addition of the bunch here as it's yet another day-one arrival for Game Pass. Beyond this, Soul Hackers 2 is another welcome title, especially since it hasn't even been out for a full year. It remains to be seen what else will come to Game Pass next month, but it's nice to now know that the next few weeks should be positive ones for the platform.

If you would like to learn more about each of these upcoming arrivals on Xbox Game Pass, you can find trailers and descriptions for each below.

Merge & Blade – February 28

"Experience an addictive fantasy puzzler and a massive auto-battler in the world's first puzzle auto-battler game! Engage in large-scale battles with monsters with your own squad using merge mechanics. Only your brain can save the world!"

Soul Hackers 2 – February 28

"Explore a supernatural RPG with stylish summoners and dark dangers lurking under cyberpunk Japan. Join Ringo and her companions to solve the mystery behind an imminent apocalypse in Soul Hackers 2. Strengthen the bonds with your teammates and dive deeper into their soul, reliving their last adventures and discovering the truth of their stories and yours."

F1 22 – March 2

"PC Game Pass & Ultimate members can get behind the wheel on March 2 as F1 22 joins The Play List with EA Play. Get to grips with the fastest motorsport around. Take your seat in the 2022 season cars, test your skills around Miami International Autodrome, and get a taste of the glitz and glamor in F1 Life."

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3

"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within."