New Xbox Showcase Event Announced for This Week

Xbox has announced that its next showcase event highlighting future games coming to Xbox and PC platforms will be taking place in just a few short days. Over the course of this year, Xbox has started to have more digital broadcasts that share new announcements associated with upcoming titles. Now, this trend is set to continue once again with the “Xbox Partner Preview,” which will take place on October 25.

Lasting roughly 20 minutes in total, the Xbox Partner Preview is going to focus on games that come from third-party developers and publishers. This means that Xbox Game Studios won’t be unveiling anything about its forthcoming exclusives that will launch in 2024 and beyond. Instead, this event has been confirmed to center around games that include Alan Wake 2, Like a Dragon: Infinite Weatlh, Dragons of Hinterberg, Ark: Survival Ascended, and a handful of others. Additionally, Xbox has said that it will have more to say about future projects landing on Xbox Game Pass as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are delighted to announce our next broadcast event: Xbox Partner Preview! This new show format will deliver a fresh mix of indie games and familiar favorites from our third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, and others with more than 20 minutes of trailers and new gameplay footage,” said Xbox’s description of the event. “This event will be digitally broadcast on Wednesday, October 25, at 10am PT across our Xbox owned channels, showcasing updates and new looks at games coming to Xbox and Windows as well as new info on some upcoming Game Pass titles from our incredibly talented creative third-party partners from around the world.”

https://twitter.com/Xbox/status/1716471501640397237

Xbox Games Releasing in the Remainder of 2023

At this point in time, most of Xbox’s biggest games of 2023 have already released. This past month, Starfield was let loose by Bethesda, which was easily the most notable Xbox exclusive of the entire year. It was then followed by Forza Motorsport, which launched in the early portion of October. With these two releases now out of the way, Xbox likely won’t have any other major exclusives rolling out before the end of the year, unless the company is sitting on a big surprise.

That being said, there are still a ton of third-party games set to release for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in the coming weeks. Some of the most notable titles happen to include Alan Wake 2, Persona 5 Tactica, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, RoboCop: Rogue City, and of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. With this in mind, Xbox users surely won’t have a dearth of new games to play, especially since more titles will continue to hit Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks and months as well.