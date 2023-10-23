Nintendo Switch May Get One of Xbox's Best Exclusive Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users may yet get the chance to play not just another Xbox exclusive, but one of the best Xbox exclusive games of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S generation. The game in question is Pentiment, which according to its creator Josh Sawyer, could come to Nintendo Switch. Sawyer doesn't have any concrete news to share, but notes it's possible," before saying "time will tell."

"I think it's possible," said Sawyer speaking to Touch Arcade. "I think because of the Steam Deck, a lot of people immediately ask, could this be on Switch? I think that there's nothing that would prevent it technologically from being on Switch. I would love the game to be on as many platforms as possible, but time will tell."

An action-adventure game meets RPG, Pentiment was released on November 15, 2022 via Obsidian Entertainment, a developer best known for games and series such as Fallout: New Vegas, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, South Park: The Stick of Truth, The Outer Worlds, Neverwinter Nights 2, and Alpha Protocol. That said, it wasn't made by the whole of Obsidian Entertainment, or even most of the studio, but a very small team within it, hence why it's smaller in scale and cheaper in price.

With an 88 on Metacritic, Pentiment is one of the highest rated games of 2022, and as a result, is widely considered one of the better games of the year. To this end, it's also considered one of the best games to come out of Xbox this generation. Not every single person may agree with this, but there is certainly no denying it's one of the highest-rated games Xbox has in several years.

"From Obsidian, this game is a historical narrative-driven game focusing on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Bavaria," reads an official potch of the game. "Players will play as Andreas Maler, a clever illustrator caught up in a series of murders in Tassing and Kiersau Abbey over the course of twenty five years. Players will be responsible for conducting their own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."

Pentiment wouldn't be the first game from Xbox to come to Nintendo Switch, but it certainly isn't very common for it to happen. However, when it does happen, it is usually smaller releases like Pentiment that end up making their way on Nintendo Switch as opposed to Xbox's biggest Series X blockbusters. In short, yes it's "possible."