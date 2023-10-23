Xbox Series X Users Will Soon Be Able to Play One of the Best PS5 Exclusives

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will soon be able to play one of the best PS5 exclusives before the end of the year. 2023 is almost over, which means it's nearing the time to reflect on another year in gaming. And what a year it was. Between games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, Dead Space, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, and Baldur's Gate 3, it's been a jam packed year and an expander of backlogs.

As you will know, many of the games above are exclusives to certain platforms. In fact, the two highest-rated games of the year are console exclusives. Tears of the Kingdom is exclusive to Nintendo Switch and Baldur's Gate 3 is a PS5 console exclusive. The former will never come to competitive platforms, but the latter isn't just coming to Xbox, but it's coming before the end of the year, which means Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users will soon be able to play the game as obviously the year is almost over.

Unfortunately, while the director of Publishing of Larian Studios has confirmed Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox Series consoles, he doesn't say when. November is a more likely window as more games release in the 11th month than they do December, but both are certainly on the table. What seems unlikely is a release before the end of the month.

The third installment in the Baldur's Gate series, BG3 is an RPG that debuted back in August after a three-year stint in Early Access via developer Larian Studios. And according to Metacritic -- where it has a score of 96 -- it's one of the greatest games ever made.

"Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power," reads an official blurb about the game. "Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a mind flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons."