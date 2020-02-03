New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Are Now Available

Now that it’s February, the monthly subscription freebies have begun seriously rolling in. As is typical, Xbox is first out of the gate with two Games with Gold video games, one Xbox One title and one Xbox 360 title available on Xbox One via backwards compatibility. Say hello to TT Isle of Man and Fable Heroes, if you’re subscribed to Xbox Live Gold.

And those aren’t the only Games with Gold titles set to become available this month! Call of Cthulhu for the Xbox One will be available starting February 16th and running through March 15th, and Star Wars Battlefront for the original Xbox (available through backwards compatibility) will be available February 16th through the 29th. So, really, not all that long to wait for even more.

Here’s how Xbox Wire describes TT Isle of Man:

“Take on the challenge of Snaefell mountain in the motorcycle racing game, TT Isle of Man. All 37.73 miles of the legendary course is faithfully reproduced in this realistic moto-racing title that will challenge your skills and reflexes. Memorize each section and corner each bend to perfection, all while hurtling along at 180 mph.”

And here’s how Xbox Wire describes Fable Heroes:

“Get in on the highly addictive, hack-and-slash adventure title, Fable Heroes. As the heroes of Albion, play up to four players, either competitively or in co-op mode, and collect as many gold coins as you can. Defeat familiar foes and new enemies alike in this fresh spin on the beloved franchise and take playful competition to the next level.”

We tried calling Cthulhu, but he was too busy playing February’s Games with Gold. Learn more: https://t.co/I45yJqR9J2 pic.twitter.com/XoVOsjzTB7 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 28, 2020

February's Games with Gold offerings have variable dates through which they will be available. As previously mentioned, TT Isle of Man is available now through February 29th, and Fable Heroes is available now through February 15th. Call of Cthulhu is set to be available February 16th through March 15th, and Star Wars Battlefront is set to be available February 16th through the 29th.