New Xbox Games With Gold Titles Now Available

Two new Xbox Games With Gold titles are now available for Xbox One owners to download. And, as always, if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, the games are free to download and play as much as you want, whenever you want. More specifically, Xbox Live Gold members on Xbox One can now download both Jurassic World: Evolution and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD. The former is a 2018 Xbox One game, while the latter is an Xbox 360 joint playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility.

Jurassic World: Evolution is free to download until January 15, however, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD is only available to cop until December 31. After these respective periods end, each game will return to its normal price.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of official pitches of each:

Jurassic World: Evolution: “Place yourself at the heart of the Jurassic franchise and build your own Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts and devastating tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.”

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD: “This Castlevania: Lords of Shadow sequel reveals the story of the Belmont’s, as they battle destiny across generations, to discover their true fate. Trevor Belmont, knight of the Brotherhood of Light, embarks on an epic quest to avenge his mother, killed by his father, Gabriel. Once Gabriel Belmont, now the all powerful Dracula, he declares war on the Brotherhood, leading to a cataclysmic showdown between Father & Son!”

