Jet Set Radio Fans Argue For Franchise’s Return

Jet Set Radio fans think that the series should be resurrected for the remainder of this year. A question posed by @Destructo_Dan on Twitter prompted all the calls for a return. He asked gamers which of a bunch of video game franchises should see a new release. There are some heavy hitters on the list including Ape Escape, F-Zero, Wario Land, Billy Hatcher, Jak and Daxter, EarthBound, NightS, Jet Set Radio, Sly Cooper, Banjo Kazooie, Pac-Man World, Rhythm Heaven, Golden Sun, Advance Wars, Parappa The Rapper, Punch-Out, Conker, Klonoa, and Chibi-Robo.

Now, there is a catch, they could only choose their top five. That’s so much nostalgia on one list, it would be tough for anyone to decide. Well, not for Jet Set Radio fans as they managed to get the game trending on Twitter. It’s been a while since Jet Set Radio Future, and people miss the energy that game brought. If you had to distill the Dreamcast-era’s energy down to one game, you couldn’t go wrong with JSR. Reading all of the replies is a trip and well worth your time. Nothing has been able to scratch that SEGA itch for a while, but there are still games channeling that kind of frantic, vibrant energy. (Check out Crossniq+ if you’re itching for the aesthetic!)

You may resurrect 5 video game franchises for the reminder of this year. Choose wisely. pic.twitter.com/XjEjXtCE4G — Dee Dude (@Destructo_Dan) April 15, 2020

People were also quick to toss in nostalgic favorites like Banjo-Kazooie and EarthBound, but there’s something about that Dreamcast goodness that really gets the crowd going. The XBox followup, Jet Set Radio Future is also beloved, but fans can’t help but wonder what a return to the franchise would look like. Check out the honorable mentions list as well for another wave of nostalgia that will have you remembering the good old days. I mean Blinx and Samba De Amigo? Count me in, as soon as possible if it were o the table:

I know Earthbound is “finished” but it could still use remakes, localizations, & ports. Honorable mentions:

-Blinx

-Chrono Trigger

-Starfy

-Ty the Tasmanian Tiger (It’s getting a Switch port)

-Jet Force Gemini

-Perfect Dark

-Custom Robo

-Samba De Amigo

-Croc — Dee Dude (@Destructo_Dan) April 15, 2020

Do you think Jet Set Radio should get the nod first? Or would you pick something else? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses down below:

Heads up!

Jet Set Radio is trending. Thought they had announced new game but no 😔 but do know that both Jet Set Radio/ JSRF soundtracks are on Spotify for listening pleasure 😌 pic.twitter.com/JQ6tnTYhzF — (a)danny_btw (@aDanny_btw) April 16, 2020

BANGER

let mom sleep jet set radio https://t.co/jWbmy5RHMQ — ｓｌｅｅｐｙ (@2sleepy4u1) April 11, 2020

Let’s go

Jet Set Radio trending baby!!! pic.twitter.com/EWb5HXMG5I — Jon from… (@TheInvasionShow) April 16, 2020

Respect

Jet Set Radio Future is one of the many reasons to own an #OriginalXbox #WednesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/6Wb8ZP1f1q — Original Xbox (@XboxSoftmodKit) April 16, 2020

Please?

New Jet Set Radio please? pic.twitter.com/3CfyvaVB30 — Shadowking58 #RaymanForSmash (@mariofan48) April 16, 2020

So cool

Need a new game, remake, or port of Jet Set Radio just cause of this dude right here pic.twitter.com/uvz19FQNRc — P. 🐝 (@PRobo98) April 16, 2020

How SWAY?

Idk how no one has picked up jet set radio to for a remake. Got it for the Dreamcast & it still smacks till this day & not to mention the awesome soundtrack 🤙 pic.twitter.com/aVRI53arJ2 — Conor mcgrip-her💰🇲🇽 (@mcgripher) April 16, 2020

Is everyone alright?

When Jet Set Radio is trending but there’s no new game or HD remaster for JSRF pic.twitter.com/kIYY6Bz3NE — SaigonTime, M.D. (@SaigonTimeMD) April 16, 2020

Feels bad man

Jet Set Radio trending but it’s not the announcement of an Open World Remake. pic.twitter.com/UGJYwhkIRI — Trae (@DragonsxHeart) April 16, 2020

Animal Crossing

Heck yeah! Jet Set Radio is trending!

I even tried bringing that love to #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons! @SEGA pic.twitter.com/D7MQ9tM5EX — Eric by birth, Fathergamer by destiny. 🎮🎬🎤 (@Fathergamer) April 16, 2020

You can do that???

Jet Set Radio and Wario Land four times https://t.co/HfIA75fX9g — Wari (@Wario_Jojo) April 16, 2020

Funny how that works

Jet set radio is trending and I was just thinking about this game YESTERDAY!! pic.twitter.com/2kckROnBjK — jamesundrwd (@jamesundrwd) April 16, 2020

Tragic

everyday without a jet set radio future hd announcment makes me more like this pic.twitter.com/OjJHQ6z3JR — dry bones ☢ (@brachydioz) April 16, 2020

Skills check out

She gonna be in the new Jet Set Radio right? #JSR pic.twitter.com/vICek2FjgQ — .👑scrunchi (@_playfulcry) April 16, 2020

This is great!

drawing beat to cope with there never being a new jet set radio again pic.twitter.com/8ZGxKi8Qjy — robin 🍑 (8 days) (@RlCECREAM) April 16, 2020

What a time to be alive

Never thought i’d see Jet Set Radio trending 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUMqGifnS9 — nic (@pumpkinking39) April 16, 2020

R A G E

EarthBound, Klonoa, Punch-Out, Jet Set Radio, and Pac-Man World just for the rage compilations in 2024. https://t.co/1aEEAf9dMM — GamingGranny (@grannythatgames) April 16, 2020

Drop the tracks