Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Discounts On Diablo III And More

Microsoft has just kicked off its very first Deals With Gold sale for 2018, and while it’s not quite the doozy like their end of year 2017 sale, there are still a few notable bargains that gamers will want to take advantage of.

The big thing here is Diablo III, which is marked down to $30 for the Eternal Collection. You can also pick up the Rise of the Necromancer for under $10, in case you feel like adding to the fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are also notable discounts on great games, like the high-speed racer Redout: Lightspeed Edition and the beautiful platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, as well as a number of others. These deals are good through 6 AM next Tuesday, January 9th.

As for Xbox 360 discounts, there aren’t too many, though you can get that version of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls for just $16, as well as Forza Horizon 2 for a very affordable $9.89.

Check out all the deals below!

Xbox One

Xbox 360