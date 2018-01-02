Gaming

Xbox Live Deals With Gold Offers Discounts On Diablo III And More

Microsoft has just kicked off its very first Deals With Gold sale for 2018, and while it’s not […]

By

Microsoft has just kicked off its very first Deals With Gold sale for 2018, and while it’s not quite the doozy like their end of year 2017 sale, there are still a few notable bargains that gamers will want to take advantage of.

The big thing here is Diablo III, which is marked down to $30 for the Eternal Collection. You can also pick up the Rise of the Necromancer for under $10, in case you feel like adding to the fun.

There are also notable discounts on great games, like the high-speed racer Redout: Lightspeed Edition and the beautiful platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, as well as a number of others. These deals are good through 6 AM next Tuesday, January 9th.

As for Xbox 360 discounts, there aren’t too many, though you can get that version of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls for just $16, as well as Forza Horizon 2 for a very affordable $9.89.

Check out all the deals below!

Xbox One

Game

Price (USD)

Sale Type

101 Ways To Die

$ 5.00

Gold

Adam’s Venture: Origins

$ 9.90

Gold

Blackwood Crossing

$ 11.19

Gold

Claire: Extended Cut

$ 4.95

Gold

Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced

$ 30.00

Gold

Diablo III: Rise Of The Necromancer

$ 9.74

Gold

Euro Fishing: Season Pass

$ 25.19

Gold

Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain

$ 7.99

Gold

Forza Motorsport 7 Car Pass

$ 14.99

Gold

Furi

$ 10.00

Spotlight

God Of Light: Remastered

$ 4.99

Gold

Goliath

$ 8.99

Gold

Happy Dungeons – 1400 Happy Jewels

$ 50.00

Gold

Happy Wars – 500 Happy Tickets

$ 20.00

Gold

Hyperdrive Massacre

$ 2.00

Gold

Lightfield

$ 10.00

Spotlight

Marble Void

$ 3.34

Gold

Prison Architect: Psych Ward DLC

$ 2.39

Gold

Redout: Lightspeed Edition Xbox One X Enhanced

$ 26.79

Gold

Reus

$ 6.60

Gold

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

$ 13.39

Gold

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition

$ 30.00

Gold

Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy

$ 10.00

Gold

Super Comboman: Smash Edition

$ 8.99

Gold

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

$ 6.00

Gold

The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing

$ 4.95

Gold

Time Recoil

$ 8.39

Gold

We Are The Dwarves

$ 7.50

Spotlight

Xbox 360

Game

Price (USD)

Sale Type

Alien Hominid HD Backwards Compatible

$ 4.99

Gold

Diablo III: Reaper Of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

$ 15.99

Gold

Forza Horizon 2

$ 9.89

Gold

