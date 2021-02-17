Xbox Live Gold Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

✖

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download not one, not two, not three, not four, but five games for free, but only for a limited time, as part of Games With Gold. The first and most notable of these five games is Gears 5, which is available to download for free until February 28. Gears 5 debuted back in 2019 via The Coalition, and it's not only the biggest free game on offer, but the third-person cover-shooter is arguably the best free game on offer as well.

The second of these five games is Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition a 2D platformer meets Metroidvania shipped by Brazilian studio Long Hat House and published by Raw Fury back in 2018. This freebie is available until March 15.

The third of these games is a classic and one of the most influential games of all time: Resident Evil. That's right, the original survival-horror classic is also available for free, but like Gears 5, it's only available on-the-house until the end of the month.

The fourth of these free games is Lost Planet 2, an Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility. Developed by Capcom, the third-person shooter debuted back in 2010.

The fifth and final game is only available in Argentina, which means you will need to make an account for this region. Luckily, not only is this free, but it's pretty easy to do. That said, once you do this, you can also download Darksiders, which also hit back in 2010 via Vigil Games and THQ.

As always, all of these free games are free downloads. In other words, they aren't free trials. Once downloaded, they are yours to keep as long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. If this subscription lapses, you will lose access to all games downloaded through it until you subscribe back up.

