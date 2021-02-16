Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 7 More Games This Month

✖

Microsoft confirmed yet another drop of Xbox Game Pass games this week with seven different titles confirmed for the subscription service. Some of them will release for the PC only while others will be made available through the cloud gaming program, on consoles, or a mix of the three options. Regardless of what platforms they’re releasing for in Xbox Game Pass, all seven of the games announced on Tuesday will be available in the catalog before the end of the month.

The games announced for Xbox Game Pass for the remainder of February make up a diverse group of title ranging from space explorers to off-road racing to slow-motion bullet battles. You can find each of the titles listed below along with the release dates when they’ll be available and the platforms they’ll be available on.

Coming Soon to @XboxGamePass: Dirt 5, Killer Queen Black, Wreckfest, and more! Full details here: https://t.co/EBuezLRAJs — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) February 16, 2021

Code Vein (PC) – February 18

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – February 18

Wreckfest (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 18

Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console) ID@Xbox – February 23

Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 25

Elite Dangerous (Console) – February 25

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) ID@Xbox – February 25

While it’s only coming to PC this time, Superhot: Mind Control Delete is one of the more attractive and innovative titles that’s mentioned in this week’s Xbox Game Pass announcements. The unique Superhot series has grown far beyond the first game by now, but even if you didn’t play the original, you can easily get started with the third game coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC in just over a week.

“Time moves only when you move. The long-awaited third game in the groundbreaking Superhot franchise, Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, and more guns,” Microsoft said about the third Superhot game. “Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for so much longer than ever before.”

Dirt 4, another game in the Dirt series referenced in the list above, will be leaving Xbox Game Pass just before Dirt 5 is added. A number of other games are leaving as well, but those won’t depart until the end of the month.