Rumor: Xbox Live’s Games With Gold For June Leaked

Considering that we’re coming upon June pretty quickly, we’re a little surprised that neither Microsoft nor Sony have revealed their free games for their Xbox Live Games With Gold or PlayStation Plus programs yet.

However, thanks to a leak by the German Xbox Wire page, we may at least have an idea of what Xbox One and 360 owners will be able to download in a few days.

According to the page, four titles have been revealed with two going live on June 1 and the others set to follow on June 16. Let’s get the ones due for this week first.

First up is Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia for Xbox One. Part of a trilogy of games that also included entries in India and China, Russia is probably the most well-received by fans thanks to its action-packed gameplay and atmospheric design. While it may not be as big an offering as more AAA games we’ve seen with the Xbox Live program in the past (like Assassin’s Creed III) it’s still a good one for fans to check out.

Also possibly due on the 1st is Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed for Xbox 360 and Xbox One (backward compatible). Released in 2012, this is easily one of the best kart racing games available with transforming vehicles and a wide assortment of characters including Sega favorites and Wreck-It Ralph from the movie of the same name.

As for the 16th, the Xbox One offering is for Smite: Gold Bundle. This appears to be for the base game along with a number of add-ons, including extra god characters and other goodies. They haven’t been detailed yet but the listing indicates a $99.99 value so this MOBA could come with a lot.

As for the other Xbox 360/Xbox One game, it appears to be Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues. This follow-up features new levels based on the original Indiana Jones trilogy along with stages based on the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull film.

Microsoft’s U.S. division hasn’t confirmed these games just yet, so they could just be for the German region. But we’ll more than likely see if this four-pack gets announced this week to go along with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which is available through June 15.

We’ll let you know as soon as these games are officially confirmed! We’re really crossing our fingers for Transformed. It’s just so much fun.

In the meantime, you can still download Phantom Pain, along with Super Mega Baseball 2 and Vanquish by May 31 if you’re a Gold member.