First Free Xbox Live Gold Games for August Now Available

✖

The start of August means Xbox One owners who are also subscribed to Xbox Live Gold now have two more games to download that are included in their subscriptions. Those two games part of the Xbox Games with Gold promotion that happens every month are Portal Knights and MX Unleashed which are now available for different times depending on which you want. You can expect two more games to be free halfway through the month to keep the free games going after you’ve gotten what you want out of the first two.

Originally announced towards the end of July, the Xbox Games with Gold for August consisted of the typical spread of four games. Two of them are for the Xbox One while the other two are for the Xbox 360, but all can be played on the current generation via backwards compatibility.

Portal Knights is the headliner for the month since it’s on the Xbox One and is available from now until August 31st which means you’ll have plenty of time to download it and add it to your collection.

Rumor has it all these games are available through Games with Gold. We started the rumor and would like to confirm that it's true. Get playing: https://t.co/WGN3YLwxJr pic.twitter.com/V5YJoUl7Ko — Xbox (@Xbox) August 1, 2020

“Forge your character, craft epic weapons, and vanquish your enemies in this 3D action sandbox RPG,” Microsoft’s preview of the game said. “You and your party are the only hope for a world torn apart and terrorized by the Hollow King. Level up your hero as you explore dozens of randomly generated islands, create amazing structures, and interact with the colorful inhabitants of the land, in a quest to become the ultimate Portal Knight.”

Joining Portal Knights is MX Unleashed, an Xbox 360 game you can download for free from now until August 15th.

“Replay a fantastically addicting freestyle motorcycle game from the classic Xbox era,” Microsoft’s preview of the game said. “Perform stunts and tricks on huge, dangerous tracks to unlock amazing game secrets across a large variety of freestyle and supercross venues. Featuring enormous sandbox environments, this motocross game is one big off-road playground.”

Starting on August 16th, you can download Override: Mech City Brawl and Red Faction II. They’ll be available from then until August 31st. Before the month ends, we can expect to see the Xbox Games with Gold for September announced to see what’s coming next.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.