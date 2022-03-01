Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March 2022

It’s now officially March, which means that Microsoft has today kicked off the new month by revealing which titles will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As we have come to expect from Xbox Game Pass in the past, two waves of new titles should be coming to the subscription platform before March comes to a close. And while we don’t know every game that will arrive in this month, we now know what to expect in the first half.

In total, Xbox announced that seven new games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next 10 days. Two of these games in question happen to be out right now, while the others will be arriving either later this week or by the end of next week. Fortunately, the majority of these new games coming to Game Pass are also available on all tiers of the service, meaning that just about everyone should be able to give them a shot.

Here’s every game that is now slated to come to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks:

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Out Today



Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – Out Today

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – March 10

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10



As you can surely tell, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is likely the standout title of the bunch here. The latest Marvel video game that was developed by the team at Eidos Montreal was only just released last fall and was largely well-received by both fans and critics alike. Its arrival on Xbox Game Pass is surely a big deal to those who have considered buying the game in recent months.

The other title that is worth pointing out in this slate is that of Young Souls. Even though this indie game has potentially been flying under the radar for many, Young Souls is actually coming to Xbox Game Pass on the same day that it’s launching. So even if this isn’t a title that the masses are familiar with just yet, it’s great to see that Game Pass is still scoring new day-one additions.

How do you feel about this Xbox Game Pass lineup for March 2022? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.