Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox’s Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.

Revealed via the Xbox website this morning, the four games in question coming to Games With Gold next month were unveiled. Per usual, two of these titles will become free to download for Gold members at the start of the month, while the other two won’t become available until March 16th.

Here is the full list of games that should be coming to Xbox Games With Gold in March, along with their availability dates:

The Flame in the Flood (March 1-31)

Street Power Soccer (March 16-April 15)

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (March 1-15)

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square (March 16-March 31)

All in all, this slate for March 2022 with Xbox Games With Gold isn’t too shabby whatsoever. Again, none of these titles are ever going to match up to what Xbox makes available via Xbox Game Pass, but there are definitely some gems in this group. Specifically, The Flame in the Flood is a title that has been generally well-received by both critics and fans alike. Conversely, SpongeBob’s Truth or Square is a nice addition for those who may have younger children in their lives that are looking for a new game to enjoy.

What do you think about this potential lineup for Xbox Games With Gold in March? Are you pleased with the rotation this time around, or do you still think that Xbox needs to do more to beef up this program? Let me know either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you’d like to see a description of each game in this lineup.

The Flame in the Flood

A girl and her dog journey on foot and by raft through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness.

Street Power Soccer

Show off your sick style in this quick action-packed version of the beautiful game. Try tricks, over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, and unleash your soccer superpowers. Face off against street legends or your friends in a game to determine who will claim the crown of the Street King!

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

Choose to embark upon Light or Shadow campaigns to help heal the land of Ancaria or intensify the chaos. This game world seamlessly blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure, and deadly combat.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of some Bikini Bottom buddies, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life and find the formula.