Xbox One PUBG Patch Addresses Massively Reported Performance Issues

Now that the record breaking battle royale title, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), has finally made its way to to the Xbox One, console players can now battle it out to get their very own Winner, Winner Chicken Dinners. That being said, the platform’s launch has been anything but smooth sailing, with frame rates as low as 17 FPS being reported, alongside a plethora of other in-game reported issues.

The Early Access/Game Preview title is still a work in progress, so a perfect game isn’t expected – but the release of PUBG on Xbox has proven to be a cluster since day one. Luckily, the crew behind the popular game were already hard at work for fixes and the first official Xbox One patch is now live and addresses many of the dire issues.

Patch notes number 1 claims that it makes “first pass visual and performance improvements,” as well as alias fixes and more for the Xbox One and Xbox One S. Animation glitches, control bugs, sluggish frame rates, and more were all addressed in the first, and latest, update that is now live. You can see the full list of patch notes below:

Gameplay

Gas can now be used while on bike or bike with sidecar

UI/UX

Equipment icons on HUD will now be visible

Player icon is now more clearly visible on the world map

UI prompts now appear when reload and enter a vehicle options are present

Character

Tweaked hair color options

Animation

Cleaned up sidecar passenger animations in first person view

Fixed player camera issues while a passenger on the backseat of a Buggy

Addressed arm animations specific to holding some weapons

Character now correctly faces the proper direction when stopping while swimming

Others

First pass visual and performance improvements

Slightly improved anti-aliasing on Xbox One and Xbox One S

Localization updates for Vietnamese, Spanish,(Spain/Mexico)

Controls on motorcycle no longer inverted

Keyboard functionality is disabled

Bug Fixes