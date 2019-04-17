The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is Available to Pre-Order Now

Yesterday, Microsoft confirmed that an all-digital version of the Xbox One S was on the way, and that it would come with 1TB of storage, one month of Xbox Live Gold, and three games to get you started – Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves. The console is available to pre-order now at Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) for $249.99 with a release date slated for May 7th.

The $249.99 price tag is $50 cheaper than the recommended retail price of an Xbox One S with a Blu-ray drive. That price difference is something that Microsoft plans to maintain, though getting a bundle deal on the standard Xbox One S for $230 or less is common. In fact, there are several options at Walmart right now that go as low as $200. Still, the inclusion of three popular games makes the digital edition a decent value if you can stand to go without physical discs.

On a related note, Microsoft recently kicked off a big 3 month for $1 membership offer to new Xbox Game Pass subscribers, which is 97% off the standard price and best deal that we’ve seen for the service thus far. You can take advantage of it right here until May 12th. The subscription will continue beyond that at the standard $10 rate, but you can cancel at any time.

However, Microsoft is betting that you’ll keep coming back thanks to the value that comes with unlimited access to hundreds of Xbox games that update every month (details on the latest titles are available here), including Microsoft exclusives from day one. The games are downloaded directly to your console, so you can play online or off. You can also purchase games with a 20% discount and get 10% off add-ons.

Note that Microsoft will soon offer a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which combines Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold into a single package for $14.99 a month (a $5 monthly savings over maintaining the memberships separately). That having been said, you can use the current Xbox Game Pass deal to fully kick the tires on Xbox Game Pass then decide if a Game Pass Ultimate subscription would be best for you moving forward.

