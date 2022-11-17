Xbox Series X's Best Exclusive Game Is $0.71 for a Limited Time [UPDATE]

Xbox Series X's best exclusive game is only $0.71 for a limited time, but you have to jump through a couple of hoops to redeem the offer. The fifth highest-rated game on Xbox Series X to date is Forza Horizon 5, which boasts a 92 on Metacritic, a score that makes it the highest-rated exclusive for the console. When the game was released last year, it quickly cemented itself as the best racing game this generation, and thanks to Xbox Game Pass, it attracted millions and millions of players. That said, if you don't have Xbox Game Pass and are interested in checking it out, or simply want to own it, you can now for less than a dollar. In fact, you can get it and its predecessor for this price.

As Wario64 relays over on Twitter, the Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Edition Bundle is currently 7.59 SEK (£0.61/$0.71) on Xbox Sweden. That said, you can get around this region restriction by changing your region to Sweden on your Xbox console and purchasing via PayPal. And of course, this applies to the Xbox One version as well.

At the moment of publishing, both the deal is still live and the workaround is seemingly still effective. However, it's important to note that by the time you're reading this may no longer be the case. UPDATE: The price of the bundle has been fixed, confirming this was a price error.

Change your region to Sweden on Xbox console and purchase by PayPal. It works for me pic.twitter.com/dWOQrhYeB5 — Alex (@AlexMay321) November 17, 2022

"Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits," reads an official pitch of the game from Xbox. "Explore the vibrant open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in the world's greatest cars. Blast off to Hot Wheels Park and experience the most extreme tracks ever devised. Requires Forza Horizon 5 game, expansion sold separately."

"It's hard to find much negative to say about Forza Horizon 5," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The gameplay is fun and varied, the music is solid, there are tons of cars to unlock, and it's absolutely gorgeous to look at. The whole package is really breathtaking. Playground Games found so many ways to make Mexico come to life, taking great advantage of the region's diversity, while also pushing the Xbox Series X hardware to its limits. If you own the console, you owe it to yourself to check out Forza Horizon 5, whether that means purchasing a copy of the game, or playing it through Xbox Game Pass. It just might be one of the best showpieces for the next-gen era thus far."