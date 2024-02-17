New Xbox Series X Freebie Is Available to Everyone

A new Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S freebie is available and it can be downloaded by everyone. In other words, unlike most Xbox freebies, you don't need an Xbox Game Pass subscription to enjoy this one. The new freebie, in particular, will excite Apex Legends fans. The free-to-play battle royale game may have been released back in 2019, but it is still enjoyed by many. If you are one these active players of the game, then you will be happy to know there is a new, special Apex Legends dynamic theme for all Xbox users to download.

In this instance, dynamic means the background is not static, but rather has some movement. However, like all Xbox dynamic themes, the movement is minimal. And despite fans asking for Xbox to add music to them, this newest one doesn't make a noise. With no music and the very slightest bit of movement, it is more of a static wallpaper than anything. Whatever the case, the theme is free and the first for the game, so fans of it can't complain.

How long it will be available, we don't know. So far, every time a dynamic theme has been released this Xbox generation there have been two consistent facts: they are free and once added they have gone nowhere. In other words, it is quite possible these are permanent additions that will be available throughout the entire generation.

(FYI) A new Dynamic Background for Apex Legends is Now Available for Series X|S pic.twitter.com/eKmXiwZVL3 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) February 13, 2024

For those completely out the loop, Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game with hero-shooter elements. It was released in 2019 by developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA. As of 2021, it had attracted over 100 million players, making it one of the most-played games of all time.

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S news and all of the latest Xbox One and Xbox Series X deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What is your current Xbox Series X|S console background?