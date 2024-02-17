Xbox Game Pass Just Got Better for Horror Fans

Xbox Game Pass just got a little better for horror fans on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Xbox Game Pass already serves horror fans pretty well between Resident Evil 2, Amnesia: The Bunker, the entire Dead Space series, Prey, Scorn, Soma, The Evil Within and its sequel, and The Walking Dead series. This may not seem like much, but there aren't many compelling horror games releasing any given year. Horror largely lives on through a couple AAA series and the indie scene. The latter is not overly represented on Xbox Game Pass, but subscribers certainly can't complain with the current offering, which just got better with the addition of Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 3 is not a fan-favorite in the series like the two games it is sandwiched between, but it is still a great horror game. And the 2020 remake, which is what has been added, is even better. The Xbox version, specifically, garnered an 84 on Metacritic, a very decent score for a horror game, though lower than, again, the remakes of the two games it is between.

"Jill Valentine is one of the last remaining people in Raccoon City to witness the atrocities Umbrella performed," reads an official blurb about the game on the Microsoft Store. "To stop her, Umbrella unleashes their ultimate secret weapon; Nemesis! Playing as Jill, you must navigate through the chaotic, zombie infested streets of Raccoon City, stunningly re-built using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine. Solve puzzles, encounter other gruesome creatures and try to escape the relentless Nemesis in this reimagining of the 1999 classic!"

How long this game is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. It is a limited-time addition, but that is all we know. As long as the game is available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers can purchase the game outright for 20 percent off. However you acquire the game, once downloaded, you can expect a game that is seven hours long. A completionist playthrough takes much longer though and will set you back roughly 20 hours.

