Xbox Begins Releasing Major New Dashboard Update

Microsoft has announced that its new dashboard update for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles will begin releasing today. In recent months, Microsoft has been fielding feedback from Xbox users via its Insiders program to learn more about what players want when it comes to an improved Home screen. Now, those improvements are finally set to arrive and should lead to the best Xbox user experience so far.

Detailed in a new post on Xbox's website, Microsoft broke down all of the changes that will be seen in this forthcoming update to Xbox Home. For the most part, Microsoft explained that it wanted to make things easier for users to access their game library, Xbox Game Pass, and the Microsoft Store all from a single screen. In addition to this, backgrounds have also been given more space so that Xbox users can customize their own dashboard a bit more to their liking. As a whole, this setup should allow much more ease of access to key apps while also boasting a bit more breathing room.

"When we first showed Xbox Insiders what we were working on we heard your feedback clearly – you wanted more room to show off custom backgrounds or game art, quicker navigation options, and more personalization," said Xbox's Senior Product Manager Lead Ivy Krislov of this new update. "Over the last eight months since initial release, we've implemented changes to meet those requests and have a new Home that feels fresh, puts the focus on your games and apps, and creates space for beautiful backgrounds."

In a general sense, this new Xbox dashboard update will begin coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles today, July 26, for some users. That being said, this update is one that isn't being pushed out en masse to all Xbox users at a single time. As such, Microsoft says that some users around the globe will have to "wait a few weeks to get their hands on it." Regardless, this new dashboard look is one that should be seen across all Xbox platforms before too long.

