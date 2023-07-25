New Xbox Series X and Xbox One Controller Leaked

A new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One controller from Microsoft seems to have leaked ahead of its official reveal. Even though Microsoft gives Xbox fans the opportunity to create their own custom controllers through its Design Lab service, that hasn't prevented the company from releasing completely unique gamepads of its own that often tie in with various games. Now, this trend is set to continue once again with a unit that is associated with one of Xbox's biggest first-party releases for the remainder of 2023.

Coming from reliable reporter billbil-kun in a new story for Dealabs, Microsoft is gearing up to soon reveal the "Stormcloud Vapor" controller for Xbox platforms. The controller itself is said to be themed after Forza Motorsport, which is set to release on Xbox and PC this fall on October 10. As for the release and price of this Stormcloud Vapor model, it's said to be arriving on August 8, 2023, and will retail for $69.99. Currently, further specifics about the controller remain shrouded in mystery but if it is planned to launch this soon, Microsoft should be sharing more info in an official capacity quite soon.

Within the past month, Microsoft released another Xbox controller of this type that was tied to Starfield, the upcoming open-world RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. This controller was predominantly white in color but also featured a golden D-pad rainbow of sorts at the top near the power button. To go along with this controller, Xbox also released a dedicated Starfield headset that contained a matching color scheme. In all likelihood, this reported Stormcloud Vapor controller won't also be getting an associated headset of its own, but perhaps Microsoft could have some surprises lying in wait.

What do you think about this new Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One controller based on what we know so far? And if you're planning to pick up Forza Motorsport, could you also see yourself interested in a controller associated with the racing game? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.