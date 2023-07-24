Xbox Game Pass Users "Can't Put Down" the Subscription's Big New Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers, or at least some of them, can't put down this month's big new game. There haven't been many new day one Xbox Game Pass games of note the last few months and this may not change until Starfield arrives in September. This month subscribers were treated to a new Capcom release though. More specifically, they were treated to Exoprimal, aka the game that everyone thought was Dino Crisis during most its reveal trailer. The dinosaur game debuted on July 14 and was immediately available via Xbox Game Pass. On Metacritic, the game's review scores range from 66 to 71, depending on the platform. This isn't great for what is arguably one of the bigger releases of the summer and a Capcom release at that. That said, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page subscribers don't seem to agree with these harsher assessments of the game.

"I can't explain it... I thought the game was mid," writes on Reddit user of the game. "I reached level 44 yesterday. I can't seem to put it down. Yes, it isn't the greatest game, but damn is it addictive."

Another user adds: "I'm loving it too. Went in with low expectations after reading how the objectives are always the same, dino variety is low, and heros are too basic. I was surprised to see a large number of different dinos, new objectives when you least expect them, and how builds start to develop as you level up."

So, who is right: the critics or Xbox Game Pass subscribers? Impossible to say, but it seems that despite the game's flaws it's finding an audience who really appreciates it. Of course, it helps that this audience didn't have to pay anything to access it.

"Exoprimal is an online, team-based action game that pits humanity's cutting-edge exosuit technology against history's most ferocious beasts – dinosaurs," reads an official blurb about the game. "Exosuits are grouped into different roles, and players will pilot these exosuits to hold firm against overwhelming dinosaur swarms in online-only, team-based action game modes."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $11 and $17 a month, respectively. For more coverage on it and all things Xbox, click here.