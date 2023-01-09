New Xbox Oreos Add Skins for Halo, Forza, and More, But There's a Catch

Earlier today, Xbox revealed a new tie-in promotion with Oreo, which will feature unlockable content in multiple games, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves. The cookie designs will also reflect the promotion; there will be cookies based on the current Xbox logo, as well as the system's controller, with designs inspired by a directional arrow, and the A, B, X, and Y buttons. In a move inspired by cheat codes, players can scan the cookies and enter different combinations for a chance to win different prizes.

"Entering the baked-in symbols in the correct sequence can unlock exciting, exclusive Oreo-themed in-game content, such as armor packs and vehicle skins for popular titles like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite," Xbox's website reads. "Additionally, participants will be entered into the draw to win prizes ranging from custom Oreo hardware, Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, and a holiday experience for the whole family, subject to regional availability."

In a very cool move, it looks like the skin designs are also inspired by Oreo! The skins all have a black, white, and blue color scheme to match those associated with Oreo, and the white actually has a "cookies and creme" coloration, with little black dots throughout. The Halo skin in particular looks awesome, with a design that evokes the cookie, but still looks sleek on its own.

The Oreos will be made available for purchase this month. Unfortunately, there's a pretty big catch to this promotion: it's only available in Europe at the moment. Xbox neglected to make that clear when it first announced the promotion, forcing the company to make an edit on its website. It's a pretty big bummer considering how cool this promotion seems, and Xbox fans in North America are sure to feel some pangs of jealousy. Hopefully Xbox and Oreo will offer a similar promotion on our side of the world in the near future!

