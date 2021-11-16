Xbox Documentary Coming Later This Year

The original Xbox is now 20 years old, and it’s almost hard to believe so much time has passed. Over the last two decades, Xbox has become a staple of the video game industry, but Microsoft’s success was hardly assured. It was a difficult challenge to break into the industry, and things nearly fell apart before they began. Next month, fans will get to learn more about that journey as Microsoft will reveal all in a six-part documentary series! Power On: The Story of Xbox will premiere on December 13th, and will be available to watch through YouTube, The Roku Channel, Redbox, and more.

A short trailer for the documentary can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

When Xbox first entered the console market, the console faced many challenges. PlayStation and Nintendo both had dedicated fanbases, and many at Microsoft seemed doubtful about the venture altogether. Of course, Microsoft had no established franchises to lean on, either! The trailer hints, however, at the role Halo would quickly play in the success of the platform.

While the origins of the Xbox seem to be a major focal point for the documentary, it seems that Power On will recap a number of major events spanning the history of the brand. As we can see from the trailer, the series will also cover the infamous “red ring of death” that plagued the Xbox 360. It will also cover the present, with Xbox’s initiatives into Game Pass, cloud gaming and more. There’s a significant amount of history to recap over the last 20 years, and it will be interesting to see just how much time is devoted to each section.

The video game industry has long been known for its secrecy, so it will be interesting to see just how much of Xbox’s history is covered in Power On. The series could provide viewers with an interesting glimpse into the company’s past, and how things have evolved since. For fans old and new, this definitely seems like a promising project!

Do you plan on checking out the Xbox documentary? Have you been with the brand since the beginning?