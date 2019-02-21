Gaming

Xbox’s Phil Spencer Among Industry Reactions to Nintendo of America’s Reggie Fils-Aime Retirement News

Nintendo of America is about to undergo a major shift as Reggie Fils-Aime moves forward with his […]

Nintendo of America is about to undergo a major shift as Reggie Fils-Aime moves forward with his surprise retirement reveal from earlier this morning. With a new president named and the change set to take place in April, the industry alike is bidding a beloved hero from the Big N a farewell before his new retirement quest line begins.

From Xbox, to prominent names in gaming today, the industry is alight with the shocking reveal:

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the Nintendo exec has announced that April 15, 2019 will be his last day.

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo Co., Ltd in a statement via Business Wire. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum. While we will miss him and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role. Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.”

It’s definitely sad news for the rest of us, but Reggie deserves the rest! His passion has kept us going for so long, it’s time for him to get some quality Super Smash Bros. Ultimate time in on a beach somewhere!

