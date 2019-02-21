Xbox’s Phil Spencer Among Industry Reactions to Nintendo of America’s Reggie Fils-Aime Retirement News

Nintendo of America is about to undergo a major shift as Reggie Fils-Aime moves forward with his surprise retirement reveal from earlier this morning. With a new president named and the change set to take place in April, the industry alike is bidding a beloved hero from the Big N a farewell before his new retirement quest line begins.

From Xbox, to prominent names in gaming today, the industry is alight with the shocking reveal:

All the best to Reggie Fils-Aime on the next phase of his life and career. Great leader, industry partner and friend. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 21, 2019

Can’t believe I’m writing this: Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring from Nintendo. One of our industry’s finest leaders and a dear friend. He’s always believed in me. Thank you Reggie. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 21, 2019

Many of you know I am a huge fan of Nintendo (since a kid!). Over the last 15 years Reggie Fils-Aime has done a great job. I’m sad to see him retire, but also happy for him to spend more time with his family. Thank you for great entertainment. //t.co/BJaHDdfSdx — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) February 21, 2019

END OF AN ERA! It was a wild ride watching Reggie in all those Nintendo Directs and E3 press conferences. Enjoy retirement good sir 🙂 Excited to see what @thetruebowser will do at the helm! //t.co/77PhoO1bSp — Andrea Rene (@andrearene) February 21, 2019

Reggie Fils-Aime is next level. The industry and fans owe him so much. Maybe if Reg is relaxing, Reggie Fils-A-Mech can appear at the occasional event in his place. pic.twitter.com/JWYW818lVf — Elyse Willems (@ElyseWillems) February 21, 2019

As mentioned in our previous coverage, the Nintendo exec has announced that April 15, 2019 will be his last day.

“I really appreciate everything Reggie has done for Nintendo,” said Shuntaro Furukawa, President of Nintendo Co., Ltd in a statement via Business Wire. “Inside and outside our company, Reggie is known as an exceptional leader. We are grateful that he is leaving the business in good shape with strong momentum. While we will miss him and we wish him the very best in his retirement, we are also pleased to have such an able successor ready to step into that role. Doug Bowser and the rest of the team will ensure a seamless transition and continued momentum for Nintendo.”

It’s definitely sad news for the rest of us, but Reggie deserves the rest! His passion has kept us going for so long, it’s time for him to get some quality Super Smash Bros. Ultimate time in on a beach somewhere!