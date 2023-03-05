An Xbox Series S Toaster Has Leaked Online

You may soon be able to cook your breakfast with an Xbox Series S (sort of). Xbox has had a lot of rather strange looking devices. The very first look at the Xbox was... a giant machine in the shape of an X. It was totally impractical, despite how futuristic and cool it looked. It stood apart from the PlayStation, but in order for it to actually make sense as a consumer device, it would have to become more box-y. The Xbox 360 was a bit more traditional, but then the Xbox One came along. The console was criticized for being ugly, bulky, and looking like a VHS player with a mandatory Kinect. Future revisions made it look nicer, but then the Xbox Series X and S came along... which had their own "unique" looks.

Xbox embraced the criticisms of the brick-like design of the Series X and made a mini-fridge that looks identical to the console. They're pretty widely available now, so if you want an Xbox to store your soda in, you can absolutely do that. Next up may be an Xbox you can cook with, though. According to a leak from Xbox Squad (via VGC), a new Xbox Series S toaster is on the way. It obviously will not be a functioning Xbox console, but it will resemble the digital console and allow you to make toast with it if you so choose. It's rumored to launch later this year and retail at about $100. It's pretty nifty and shows Xbox has a good sense of humor.

Le grille-pain #XboxSeriesS semble avoir éveillé votre curiosité ! 👀



Avec @GyoJvfr, nous souhaiterions être les premiers à vous le proposer !



Détails :

✅ Sortie 2023

✅ Stock limité

✅ 60€ + Livraison



Le formulaire de précommande pour s'inscrire : https://t.co/JnySjVwcLs pic.twitter.com/7Jfle41iEa — ⭐ XboxSquad (@XboxSquadFr) March 4, 2023

Of course, this has yet to be announced, so take it all with a grain of salt (or whatever else you put on your toast) for the time being. This may be something that gets announced on April Fools Day, but also be something people can actually get their hands on. It remains to be seen whether or not this will actually be a good toaster or just a nice novelty item for fans.

What do you think of the Xbox Series S toaster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.