Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is Cheaper Than Ever

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $46.41 (down from $55 to $75 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.

Again, Walmart's version appears to be a little smaller than the original version (holds 8 cans instead of 12), but it also has better reviews at half the price. You can still order the original version here at Target for $99.99.

So, let's talk Xbox Series X Mini Fridge specs. It can be plugged into a standard AC wall outlet or DC 12V automobile jack (cables are included), it includes a 5V 2.1A USB port, and the top of the fridge and Xbox logo will light up. It measures 14.4" tall x 7.3" wide x 7.3" deep and can hold up to 8 soda cans in addition to the snack shelves on the door. From the official description:

"XBOX SERIES X REPLICA 8 CAN MINI FRIDGE (Thermoelectric Cooler) If you thought gaming was cool before, take it to the next level with this Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge that provides your gaming area the only thing it's missing – drinks and snacks without ever hitting pause. This thermoelectric cooler that's a scale replica of your favorite Microsoft console holds 8 cans and has space left in the door for some cold pizza rolls. And because this mini fridge uses either AC or DC power, you can bring it with you when you hit the road on your way to crush another team of players in a tournament."