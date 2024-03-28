New Xbox Series X Console Leaks Ahead of Release

A new model of the Xbox Series X console has leaked prior to an official announcement from Microsoft. Since the Xbox Series X and S both launched back in 2020, there has largely only been one version of the Series X that Microsoft has made available to the public. Outside of the limited edition Halo Infinite model of the platform, the standard all-black Xbox Series X is all that's really been up for purchase. Now, it looks as though this trend will finally be changing as Microsoft is clearly ramping up to let loose a new version of the hardware quite soon.

Coming by way of Exputer, a new set of images showing off a white Xbox Series X console have been revealed. These pictures aren't of a very high quality, but they essentially prove that Microsoft is in the process of manufacturing a white version of its flagship console behind the scenes. Other than this change in color, the other biggest alteration with this Xbox Series X is that it won't feature a disc drive. Instead, it will be an all-digital console, similar to what Microsoft already offers with the Xbox Series S.

Currently, Microsoft itself hasn't announced this new revision of the Xbox Series X whatsoever, so further details on the platform are still being kept under wraps. As Exputer reports, though, the new model is expected to begin hitting store shelves at some point in summer 2024. Additionally, since this edition of the Xbox Series X won't feature a disc drive, it's said to be retailing for less than the $499.99 price that the console currently sits at.

Xbox's Push For All-Digital Gaming

As time has gone on, it has become increasingly apparent that Microsoft is trying to push more heavily into an all-digital ecosystem. This has been seen more in recent months as Xbox's presence at numerous retail stores has started to greatly slim down. While Xbox consoles are still up for purchase at places like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, physical games for the platform are slowly vanishing from shelves. To see that a disc-less model of the Xbox Series X is now on the horizon only further verifies that Microsoft wants to lessen the number of physical titles it creates.

How do you feel about an all-digital Xbox Series X console releasing in the future? And is this strategy to push more for a digital ecosystem something you're fine with, or are you passionate about collecting physical games?