Xbox Series X Fans Are Kicking Themselves for Waiting So Long to Play Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Classic

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users over on Reddit are kicking themselves for waiting so long to play an Xbox 360 backward compatible classic from 2011. It is hard to believe, but 2011 was 13 years ago. In other words, it has been 11 years since classics such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Minecraft, Batman: Arkham City, Portal 2, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, Xenoblade Chronicles, LittleBigPlanet 2, Gears of War 3, Battlefield 3, Dark Souls, L.A. Noire, Super Mario 3D Land, Bastion, Dead Island, Mortal Kombat, Terraria, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, and Dragon Age 2. This is just the tip of the iceberg. 2011 was a pretty loaded year. Horror fans also ate pretty well with the release of Dead Space 2.

In the present, you don't hear about Dead Space 2 as much as the first game, possibly because the first game got a stellar remake last year. That said, the second game was actually a little better received with critics, garnering a 90 on Metacritic as opposed to the 89 of the first game. Developed by the now shuttered Visceral Games, Dead Space 2 is a survival horror game and one of the best horror games of all time, according to many. Despite this, there are apparently horror fans in 2024 who have never checked it out.

Over on the Xbox Series X Reddit page, one of the most popular posts right now is titled: "Playing Dead Space 2 for the first time. Holds up extremely well on Series X." This is followed up by: "Why the hell did I wait so long to get into this series?"

As you would expect, the comments echo the positive sentiment about the game. You'd be hard pressed to find someone who has played Dead Space 2 who didn't like it, unless they broadly don't like horror games in general.

"Great game. I actually found it scarier than the first one for reasons I can't quite define," reads the top comment. "Hopefully there are plans for a Dead Space 2 Remake." A second comment adds: "Dead Space 2 is actually one of the best aging games I've ever seen."

If you are interested in checking out Dead Space 2 on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, you will need to fork over $19.99 at the moment or, alternatively, you can check it out for "free" via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play.