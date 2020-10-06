✖

Xbox Series X reportedly has a temperature problem, and in some cases is burning users or being used as a makeshift fireplace. Recently, a plethora of content creators, influencers, and journalists got their hands on the Xbox Series X, and so far, the impressions have been largely positive. The console is powerful, nimble, and quiet. However, it also emits a crazy amount of heat, which is both a good thing and a bad thing.

According to Jeux Video's Ken Bogard, the Xbox Series X runs quietly, but it does emit a ton of heat even while running simple tasks. In fact, the journalist compared the console to a fireplace shaft, and this only while running backward compatible games and navigating the menus. In other words, it wasn't even running demanding Xbox Series X games that are more likely to tax the system.

“The Series X is hot, like really hot," said Bogard. "It doesn’t make any noise, but damn it’s hot! The console is emitting heat like crazy. It’s almost like a fireplace shaft. You can heat up your flat with it.”

This claim by itself wouldn't be that noteworthy, but Bogard isn't the only one who has made this observation. Giant Bomb's Jeff Bakkalar has pointed out the same issue. According to Bakkalar, the console emits a substantial amount of heat even when in standby mode. Further, Bakklar apparently burned his hand on the console's storage expansion.

“Here’s what’s crazy… this was just plugged in in standby mode behind me and you guys, the entire thing is a little toasty,” said Bakkalar. "It seems like in the way like a lot of the other consoles were doing stuff while you were not using them, it seems like this thing might be doing something while you’re not using it, to the point where it needs to exhaust heat.”

Of course, the fact that the Xbox Series X is emitting heat at this level is a sign that the ventilation system and cooling unit are doing their job. The heat is better emitted than trapped inside the console. However, if it gets so hot that you can burn your hand that's not good. And if it's getting this hot doing relatively simple tasks, how hot will it get running technically demanding next-gen games?

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on these new reports about the console's temperature problem, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to release on November 10, priced at $500 and $300, respectively.

H/T, VGC.