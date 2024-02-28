Xbox Series X Fans Compare New RPG to The Witcher 3, God of War

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S fans have compared a new RPG out on the pair of Xbox consoles to some of the best games of all time. More specifically, they have compared the game to 2015's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as well as well as 2018's God of War and its 2022 follow-up, God of War: Ragnarok. This isn't to say it as good as these games, but rather that it evokes these games through narrative and gameplay. As for the mystery game in question, it's been flying under the radar since its release on February 13. That game is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden from developer Don't Nod, the team best known for the Life is Strange series, as well as Vampyr and the recently released Jusant.

"If you're looking for a strong narrative driven action-adventure RPG, don't miss on Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden," reads a popular Reddit post over on the Xbox Series X Reddit page. "It's like The Witcher 3 in terms of story whole the gameplay is like God of War. So far enjoying it! Great world design, great characters and a very interesting plot. Visually it's also very nice."

If you are reading this and are on another platform, you don't need to rush out and get either an Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X to play this game. It is also available on PC and PS5. It is just that Xbox fans are the ones currently celebrating the game. That said, and for example, Steam users are also enjoying it, as evident by the fact it has a "Very Positive" rating thanks to 86 percent of 1,128 user reviews being positive.

If you decide to check out Banishers: Ghost of New Eden based on this recommendation, what you should expect is a game that is about 20 to 40 hours, depending on how much of the side content you engage with. However, completionists will need to set aside anywhere between 60 to 70 hours.

