Popular Xbox Series X Game Only $0.99 With GameStop

A popular Xbox Series X RPG is only $0.99 with GameStop. The only catch is that the deal is for a pre-owned version of the game. A brand new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S copy is going to set you back $5, the same price as the PS5 version on the website of the video game retailer. The other catch is obviously this is a limited time deal, though how brief this window of opportunity is, we don't know. GameStop does not disclose this information.

The mystery game in the question is an action-RPG from from Bandai Namco and Tose that was released on June 25, 2021. Within a year it sold over one million copies, and before this, garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 77 to 80, depending on the platform. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the deal is for Scarlet Nexus.

If you are interested in coping this game for $1 -- the cheapest we have ever seen it -- you will only be able to ship it. There is no option for store pick up, aka no option to get your copy immediately. Meanwhile, once you download the game, you can expect to put about 25 to 35 hours into the game, though if you are a completionist this will be more like 60 hours.

"In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it," reads an official description of the game. "As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense."

The game's official description continues: "Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either Yuito Sumeragi, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or Kasane Randall, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in Scarlet Nexus."

