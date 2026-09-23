21 Years After Being Introduced, Xbox Is Finally Adding a New Feature to Achievements That Everyone Has Wanted

After years of requests, Xbox is finally gearing up to add a major new feature to Achievements as part of an extensive update. While Achievements have been part of the Xbox ecosystem since the advent of the Xbox 360, there haven’t been many drastic changes made to the program over the years. Despite this, competitors in PlayStation and Steam have introduced their own achievement systems that have come with a few new features not seen with Xbox. Now, after prolonged feedback, Xbox is looking to deliver its own version of what has been seen in these other ecosystems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, a new update to the Xbox app on PC revealed the existence of Mythic Achievements. These new unlockables will be able to be earned by Xbox users once they unlock every Achievement in a game’s full list. Essentially, Mythic Achievements will be the equivalent of the Platinum Trophy that PlayStation features in its Trophies system. For well over a decade, Xbox users have made it known that they’ve wanted a Platinum equivalent added to Achievements, and now, it’s at long last happening.

You can get a look at the Mythic Achievement icon and its unlock sound in the video below:

Xbox Mythic Achievement symbol and sound revealed via a new update to the Xbox PC App



The Xbox Mythic Achievement is expected to be a 100% Gamerscore game completion reward. pic.twitter.com/NSeZ911B6t — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_) September 23, 2026

Currently, Mythic Achievements haven’t formally rolled out, as Xbox seems to be waiting to push them live in a larger update that will impact all Xbox consoles. Once they do arrive, though, TrueAchievements reports that Mythic Achievements will apply retroactively to all games that users may have attained 100% completion in. This means that those who have completed countless Achievements lists over the years/decades should immediately unlock a number of Mythics for themselves once the feature is fully implemented.

In addition, it’s claimed that Mythic Achievements will be granted upon completing a game’s base Achievements list. This means that any Achievements that were added post-launch either through new updates or DLC won’t be required to unlock in order to earn a Mythic.

Mythics are also said to now be worth any Gamerscore points themselves, so don’t expect to see your overall total increase upon unlocking them. Instead, they’re merely meant to be a new way to show off one’s prowess when it comes to unlocking Achievements, as the number of Mythics that users have will be displayed prominently on their profile.

As mentioned, Xbox itself has yet to provide all of the official details on these Mythic Achievements and what they’ll have in store. With the feature slowly beginning to appear across the Xbox ecosystem, though, there’s a very good chance that we’ll hear more about Mythics in the very near future before they go live for everyone.