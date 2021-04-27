Xbox Series X Releases New Controller Color

✖

Xbox Series X|S owners now have a new controller to choose from, as the Electric Volt color has been released. The wireless controller can be purchased directly from Microsoft's store for $64.99, or from select retailers. Electric Volt was revealed last month alongside the Daystrike Camo Special Edition, which will be in stores next week. True to its name, Electric Volt has an intense yellow coloration, while the back of the controller is white with black accents (similar to options like the Shock Blue). The Electric Volt offers all of the features fans have come to expect from official Xbox controllers over the last few months.

Images of the controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Plugged into the future -- no strings attached. Get your hands on Electric Volt today: https://t.co/WYjeVxCyyE pic.twitter.com/NOot0CG4aQ — Xbox (@Xbox) April 27, 2021

It will be interesting to see how fans embrace the color. It's significantly more vibrant than every other option that's been offered for Xbox Series X thus far, but some gamers might want something bold that stands out from the rest of the pack. Electric Volt offers just that, and some Xbox fans might be drawn to it as a result. The Xbox Series X has an incredibly comfortable controller thanks to the textured grip on the back, so no matter what color players choose, they should be very happy with the results.

So far, six different colors have been revealed specifically for the system, though older controllers are also compatible. Last generation, Xbox allowed players to customize their own controller designs through Xbox Design Labs. That option was temporarily halted right before the release of the Xbox Series X|S, and no return date has been announced, as of this writing. Microsoft still claims that the service will return in 2021, but a set date has not been announced nearly five months into the year. Those looking to pick their own customized design will have to keep waiting for now. Everyone else will just have to settle for the various options Microsoft has made available!

The Electric Volt controller is available for purchase right here.

What do you think of the Electric Volt controller for Xbox Series X? What do you think of the overall controller design for the system? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!