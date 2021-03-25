New Xbox Wireless Controllers Revealed

✖

Xbox today revealed two new Xbox Wireless Controllers, the Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. The two controllers are fairly distinctive from previous Xbox Wireless Controllers like the Pulse Red one revealed back in January. The Electric Volt lives up to its name with a bright, high-visibility yellow color scheme with some black and white while the Daystrike Camo Special Edition has a camo pattern of reds, greys, and blacks. The Electric Volt is set to release on April 27th while the Daystrike Camo Special Edition will release on May 4th.

The Xbox Wireless Controllers, if you are not already familiar, work on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, and some mobile devices. At this point, there are several different colors available, and it seems like Xbox has no intention of slowing down given that at least three have been revealed in as many months.

We’re excited to introduce not one, but two new Xbox Wireless Controllers: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. Learn more: https://t.co/rUvbW2LkOb — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) March 25, 2021

"With the new Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition controllers, we will be incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins for the first time in any Xbox hardware," said Navin Kumar, Xbox's Director of Product Marketing, as part of the announcement. "Both controllers will contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs and CDs. We expect no compromises from these recycled materials either, as our testing shows the materials provide the same controller durability or performance you have come to expect. We are excited to be taking this next step in our commitment to waste reduction and recycling, while still coming up with innovative new controller designs."

As noted above, the Electric Volt controller will be available on April 27th for $64.99 while the Daystrike Camo Special Edition will be available on May 4th for $69.99. Both should be available at retailers in addition to the Microsoft Store. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox right here.

What do you think about the new Xbox controllers? Are you interested in picking up either of them when available? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!