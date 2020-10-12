Xbox Design Lab's Custom Controllers are Currently $10 Off

✖

Xbox Design Lab is a neat tool for fans that want to create their own controller designs. Unfortunately, Microsoft is shutting down the service from October 14th through sometime in 2021. Xbox fans still have a couple days left to get an order in, however, and the website is offering $10 off to those that make a purchase within the next few days! According to Microsoft, orders placed will arrive in 28 days, with free shipping. A custom controller design could be the perfect gift this holiday season to go with a new console! Full details can be found in the link in the Tweet below.

Achievement unlocked: be the best custom controller lab ever. Today, we say goodbye to the Xbox Design Lab (for now). Grab one while you still can and get $10 off: https://t.co/9WWk1PdZp1 pic.twitter.com/reVnQn4s3P — Xbox (@Xbox) October 12, 2020

For those that have never used the service, Xbox Design Lab offers users a plethora of options for creating their own custom controller. This includes a number of different color patterns (some of which are inspired by Xbox games), and the option to add custom engravings and rubberized grips. According to Microsoft, there are one billion different color combinations available. There's even an option to create controllers based on the 32 NFL teams, as well.

Controllers created through Xbox Design Lab are compatible with Xbox One and Windows 7/8.1/10. All Xbox One controllers will also be compatible with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The controllers come with a pair of AA batteries, but for those that prefer a rechargeable option, the controllers will also work with the Xbox One Play & Charge Kit.

The downtime for Xbox Design Lab has been planned for some time now. It's unclear exactly why Xbox Design Lab will be down, but it's possible that the service will add options related to the new controller design that will accompany the Xbox Series X/S. As such, some fans might want to hold off to see what the service will offer next year. Of course, those that wait will miss out on the current discount, so Xbox fans will have to decide which one of these options is more appealing.

Have you used Xbox Design Lab? Do you plan on taking advantage of the current discount? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!