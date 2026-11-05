Xbox Series X – X25 Special Edition Confirms New Best Buy Release This Month

Xbox fans hoping to secure the limited-edition Xbox Series X25 console have another opportunity coming later this month thanks to a collaboration with Best Buy. The tech chain is hosting a new release through its Best Buy Drops program on November 25th, giving collectors another chance to purchase Microsoft’s anniversary hardware. The limited-edition console celebrates 25 years of Xbox and features a design inspired by the original Xbox. With only 25,000 individually numbered units being produced, this is a rare version of the Xbox Series X, though not as rare as the one-of-a-kind Xbox Series X-Bite. Still, this is a great opportunity for Xbox fans.

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Limited-edition gaming consoles have almost always been a thing in gaming and have only become more popular. Often we see special versions launch alongside major games, but anniversary designs like these are just as common. The Xbox Series X25 Special Edition fits that description, embracing the original Xbox’s translucent green aesthetic and modern hardware. Those interested in picking up this deal will need to pay $899.99 thanks to increasing prices. With availability restricted by the console’s limited production run, anyone hoping to secure one should prepare before the sale begins at Best Buy on November 25th.

How to Get the Xbox Series X25 Special Edition at Best Buy on November 25

The Xbox Series X25 Special Edition will be featured through Best Buy Drops on November 25, 2026. Unlike traditional console releases, Best Buy Drops operates exclusively through the retailer’s mobile app. This means you cannot simply walk into the store or wait in line to be the first one inside. Going through the app is the only way to get the Xbox Series X25 Special Edition console, which opens up the door for even more competition.

Xbox Series X – X25 Special Edition will be on Best Buy Drops/Mobile App on November 25th pic.twitter.com/BOVwlbn9a9 — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 5, 2026

Those interested should go ahead and download the Best Buy app, set up an account, and turn on notifications. This typically provides about a 30-minute notice before a scheduled drop begins. No time was given for when the Xbox Series X25 Special Edition drop becomes available, but this will likely be shared by Xbox or Best Buy closer to the date.

While collectors will certainly be interested in this item, those who have been on the fence about purchasing an Xbox Series X can also take advantage of this drop. It offers a translucent OG Green casing, a custom 1TB SSD, and an individually engraved number. The console also includes a matching Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition and Halo: Campaign Evolved so you can begin playing day one.

Best Buy confirms that only 25,000 numbered consoles will be available to customers, leaving the biggest question being how quickly supplies will disappear. The Xbox Series X25 Special Edition is almost guaranteed to be a high-demand item, meaning potential buyers should try to claim one as quickly as possible once the drop goes live. Those who miss may see another opportunity in the future, but this isn’t guaranteed.