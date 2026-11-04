Xbox Unveils Bizarre One-of-a-Kind X-Bite Console & You Can Win It

Microsoft has just revealed the strangest, most unique Xbox, possibly console, of all time: the Xbox Series X-Bite. It is a fully functional Xbox Series X designed to look like it’s been swallowed by an alligator. The bizarre design celebrates Xbox’s trip to Florida this November, drawing inspiration from the state’s famous wildlife and reputation for unbelievable stories, and possibly enticing Grand Theft Auto 6 fans, which has a Florida-inspired location. But the twist is that it doesn’t feature a simple alligator design but rather has recreated an entire alligator to create a truly unique console.

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The Xbox Series X-Bite measures more than five feet from snout to tail, making it considerably larger than the console hidden inside. The functioning Xbox Series X is visible through an illuminated Xbox Nexus symbol built into the alligator’s body. Meanwhile, a custom Xbox Wireless Controller sits between the creature’s jaws, complete with bite marks, Xbox-green irises, and pupils inspired by the company’s logo. Xbox has combined technology with novelty to create the ultimate collector’s item, and only one lucky fan can add it to their collection and display it beneath their TV.

How to Win the Xbox Series X-Bite Console

There is and will likely only ever be one Xbox Series X-Bite console, and only one way to claim it. Xbox is giving it away for free, and all you have to do is enter the sweepstakes. To enter, you must follow @Xbox on X, Instagram, or TikTok, repost the designated sweepstakes announcement, and manually include #XbiteSweepstakes in their repost. Accounts must remain public so entries can be verified. The giveaway began November 3, 2026, at 9:00 AM PT and concludes November 10, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT.

Built to play. Not to pet. Enter for a chance win!



Follow and repost with #XbiteSweepstakes for a chance to win the one-of-a-kind playable XBOX Series X-BITE.



No Purchase Necessary. US/DC/PR 18+. Ends on 11/10/26. Rules: https://t.co/tngcGpYvRR pic.twitter.com/rmumLc3rAH — XBOX (@XBOX) November 3, 2026

Potential winners will need to pay close attention to their notifications. According to Xbox, the selected entrant will have just 48 hours to respond and claim the prize before another is selected. This console is perfect for Xbox fans, and naturally lines up for when GTA 6 is available for pre-load. Regardless of your intended purpose, it is a fun collector’s item and sure to be a talking point when you have company over, even if you don’t play it.

The design itself comes from a partnership with John Nolan Studio, a creature effects specialist whose work includes The Witcher, Jurassic World Dominion, and HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series. It was constructed with 3D modeling, sculpting, and fabrication to create the realistic alligator appearance. It is a work of art, especially when considering that it is a fully-functioning console and there may never be another console that tops how outlandish it is, making it an incredibly desirable piece of hardware for gaming fans.