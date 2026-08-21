New Leak Reveals Xbox 25th Anniversary Console Price & Likely Release Date

Earlier this year, Xbox unveiled a new, limited-edition version of its Xbox Series X. The company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and the new console and controller bundle are an homage to the original Xbox. It has a translucent look that takes you straight back to the late 90s and early 2000s. Though the console and controller were formally revealed, Xbox has yet to confirm the price or exact release date for the set. Earlier this week, reliable source Dealabs unveiled the alleged price for the controller. Now, that same source is back with intel on the console itself.

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On August 21st, Dealabs shared new intel about the pricing and exact release date for the Xbox Series X25. While the new console is certainly pricey, it’s not as expensive as you might expect. According to Dealabs, the 25th-anniversary Xbox Series X25 will cost around $899.99 USD. That’s the same price as the PS5 Pro and just around $100 more than the 1 TB version of the Xbox Series X|S. Given the hefty price increases we’ve seen for consoles over the last few years as the memory shortage lingers, that’s honestly less expensive than we might have guessed. And unlike the PS5 Pro, this console comes with a disc drive.

Xbox Series X25 Will Reportedly Match PS5 Pro for Price & Release Just In Time for the Holidays

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If you missed the initial reveal, it’s well worth checking out the trailer. The Xbox Series X25, which does sound a bit like an X-Men movie title in my opinion, has a fun retro vibe. The green color is a throwback to the original Xbox, and it has a translucent look that reminds me of when controllers and consoles used to lean into bright, colorful designs. Notably, the console does have a disk drive for physical games, something the similarly-priced PS5 Pro does not have.

Xbox has yet to officially confirm the price or release date. However, Dealabs tends to be a pretty reliable source, so it’s fairly likely that we will indeed see the Xbox Series X25 priced at around $899.99 USD. The report also states that the limited-edition anniversary Xbox console will release on Black Friday this year, aka November 27th, 2026. That’s great timing for the holiday shopping rush, but it’s likely that a console this limited will also have a pre-order period. As of now, not even Dealabs has insight into when the console could go up for pre-order.

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Along with the retro Xbox Series X25, Xbox will release a matching 25th anniversary controller. That will reportedly retail for $79.99 USD, about the same price as a PS5 DualSense. It is, however, a bit pricier than your standard Xbox controller, which typically goes for around $70 for a special edition. Like the console, the 25th anniversary controller has a see-through retro design. I have to admit, I hope this starts a trend where consoles go back to colorful designs over the boring modern “sleek” look.

As for when Xbox might confirm these details? The company will be celebrating its 25th anniversary at Gamescom next week. In addition to its in-person booth, Xbox will stream live with “interviews, special guests, gameplay reveals, new trailer, and more.” That makes it pretty likely that Xbox could choose this moment to unveil the price, release date, and pre-order details for the Xbox Series X25. The stream starts at 10 AM ET on August 26th and 27th, via Xbox’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Even if we don’t get the console and controller details, it sounds like Xbox will show off a few things worth tuning in for.